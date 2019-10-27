Enjoy crafts, food and children-oriented activities during the Silver Sands School inaugural Autumn Splendor Festival, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 349 Holmes Blvd., N.W., Fort Walton Beach.

The fall festival is a family event; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Vendors are still welcome, and they may contact Shannon Hudson at 833-3364.

In other Silver Sands news, the school celebrated the end of the first nine weeks of school with a basketball shootout, tailgate snacks, and a visit from the Fort Walton Beach firefighters, who demonstrated the firetruck operations.

“The students loved it, and we are thankful for the firefighters’ visit to our school,” said ESE teacher Cheryl Rushing.

Tuesday is a big day at Eglin Elementary School as the students participate in the traditional Storybook Parade. They dress as a favorite storybook character and parade around the school with inspiration books in hand.

Fort Walton Beach High School students earned induction into the International Thespian Society, which honors secondary school theater students for their work in the 2018-19 academic year: Savannah Beaulieu, Angelo Bumphus III, Alena Castillo, Trey Crouse, Giovanni DeLanoy, Anistyn Hart, Jessica Lambert, James Leon, Emily Reyna, Zoe Thomas, Andrew Yoder, Cole Farrah, Megan Fordham, George Leon, Connor Russell, Jessica Scott, Katarina Swerock, Yzabel Breboneria, Lily Felton, Jazmyne Kerns, Theresa LaNasa, Kameron Murray, Hannah Rezzarday and Deven Welborn.

They were recognized for having more than 100 hours of quality work in theater and arts disciplines.

In addition, Megan Fordham and Katarina Swerock earned Two-Star Thespian recognition.

The International Thespian Society is an honorary division of the Educational Theatre Association, a professional association for theater education.

Nominations are open for the Choctawhatchee High School Hall of Fame, with a deadline of Nov. 4.

For nomination requirements or information, visit www.choctawindians.net; nomination forms can be picked up at the school office during school hours, or a request can be made via email at choctawhof@gmail.com.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.