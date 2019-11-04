Breakfast Point Academy is the only public K-8 school in Bay County, established in 2008. We are proud to be an “A” school, and we believe in “Every Ray, Every Day.” At Breakfast Point, we believe in building relationships with our students, teachers, staff, and community. It is important to us all that we foster relationships with one another to provide our students with a well-rounded education and a multitude of experiences.

We believe that every child is capable of learning, and it is our mission to discover the best ways for our children to learn and thrive as a Stingray. We are a PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) school that promotes positive behavior where we strive to meet the expectations of our Rays Pledge: “Rays are Responsible, Accountable, Young Leaders, Showing Success!”

We believe in promoting expectations throughout the school as well as celebrating our students for embracing and following our RAYS pledge. We hold monthly celebrations for our students who earn sand dollars for following the pledge.

As the only public K-8 school, we are able to offer a wide array of programs for our students including Beta Club, middle school sports, band, and a pre-AP program for middle school students, and we continue to add more clubs and extracurricular activities each year.

We are always looking for community partners and school volunteers, so please contact us if you are interested. We would love an opportunity to meet with you.

Our school serves a population of nearly 1,200 students, and we are continuing to grow as more development continues to come to our area. We have a large population of military families, and we are located near the Naval Warfare station. Although Breakfast Point is a K-8 school, we are one school, united together to change the lives of those who are the most special to us — our children. We consider ourselves a family school as well because many of us bring our own children here.

We welcome you to Breakfast Point Academy to see some of the “cool” things happening at our school because they happen every single day!

#RAYSRISE

Bay District Schools supplies the 'Your Schools' column focusing on a different school each week.