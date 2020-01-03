DESTIN — A large festive crowd, estimated to be at 1,200-plus, enjoyed a fun-filled day for kids and adults alike at LuLu’s Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve event.

When the clock struck noon on Dec. 31, there was a beach ball drop, and hundreds of colorful beach balls flooded LuLu’s beach for the kids to grab. But the excitement didn’t end there with more activities including live entertainment by Captain Davy & His Pirate Crew, an inflatable slide, kid’s activities and photo memories to start the new year. As well, after the beach ball drop, young ones enjoyed kid-safe "fireworks" by stomping on bubble wrap that lined the floors throughout LuLu’s.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 710-5858.