ARIES (March 21-April 19): An abundance of physical energy and high spirits makes your popularity rise to new heights. Your efforts will be rewarded in the week ahead with admiration as well as a bigger bank balance or unexpected bonus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be called upon to volunteer time to a worthy cause or participate in a public event. In the week ahead, you can expand your network of friends by joining groups that gather for a worthwhile purpose.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on being friendly and outgoing in the week ahead. Loved ones and friends have been tolerant of your occasional rants and raves in the past but may need you to become more open-minded and obliging.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Getting out and about is the best prescription for cabin fever. A trip to the newest market or even some online shopping may satisfy your wanderlust this week. A partner will appreciate any steps you take to save money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can smile even when you are filled with grit and determination. In the week ahead you may become fixated on solving problems and fixing failures. You can easily switch gears to enjoy carefree time with loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Thinking outside the box may be your specialty as this week begins. Putting your creative genius to practical use, however, may require a great deal more effort than anticipated. Ask for help and you'll likely receive it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hang out with people who promote positivity. In the week to come, you may meet people who inspire you to adjust your outlook on life in uplifting ways. You may feel more attractive or receive unexpected admiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Respect the rights of others who wish to act independently, and they will respect your rights in return. You'll find plenty of opportunities to exchange affectionate sweet nothings with a romantic partner in the week ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your enthusiasm, productivity and dedication to living up to your commitments could be more noticeable in the upcoming week. Keep a pen handy to jot down notes, as some of your ideas could be revolutionary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Brotherly love could bubble up from your heart and overpower a tendency to be businesslike. Speaking your mind on certain issues can win you friends if you exercise diplomacy, discretion and tact as this week unfolds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a decision before your plans are hijacked by someone else. In the coming week you can be more resolute and aggressive when faced with choices. Act in your own best interest without taking advantage of others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your ability to make money may improve during the week ahead if you tap into energetic impulses. Distribute free samples of your products or show generosity toward others to win favorable attention and spread goodwill.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Friendliness and enthusiasm will make you a popular person during the next three to four weeks. This can be a good time to join a business organization or sign up for athletic activities. You will feel at home in any group situation and are especially well-suited for competitive situations. Late January to early February is a favorable time to travel or to begin a new study. Since your judgment is better than usual, it is a good time to make long-term plans or put some of your ideas into motion. Anything that is good for you will run smoothly, but don't be dismayed if you are blocked from pursuing some activities, as they could prove harmful or detrimental. Late February is a time when you have the advantage in business or financial matters and can see your way to making more money through intelligent negotiations. In late March and early April, fuzzy thinking and a desire for escapism could interfere with things of importance. Refrain from initiating anything new or forming new romantic attachments.