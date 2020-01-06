ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your confidence and can-do attitude can be an inspiration to others. You're busy even when you seem to be relaxing. Romantic relationships may blossom and turn into true love, or true love can become more obvious.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You love being trendy and up to date. Your partner may focus on achievement and material ambitions, but you'll do better if you concentrate on being available to participate in unique activities with friends and offspring.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home can be where the heart is, as well as where the best friends arrive. Making your surroundings more comfortable and inviting or buying objects that meet your standards of tastefulness could be on your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A partner might encourage you to apply for a better position or invite you to attend a public function to widen your circle of friends. A serious mood could dampen your enthusiasm for a few hours today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in your abilities. You can be responsible as well as warm and loving. Once you begin something, you will persevere despite obstacles. Because you appear dedicated to upholding high standards, people will trust you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You won't be left in the dust or stuck in a time warp. Thoughtful ideas and fascinating studies may propel you forward. Spending a few extra dollars on something to make a loved one happy is worth every penny.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may attract attention from people who see you as glamorous and stylish. If you and a partner share similar enthusiasms or cooperate on a pet project, you'll find that you each complement the other's strengths and weaknesses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opposites attract and could even meld into one. There may be an extra spark of romance in your life once you've dealt with daily routines and tasks. A loved one could stir up some excitement and brighten your day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Apply yourself to your job or work, but put financial arrangements and business plans on the back burner. Use your energy to get projects completed or to reorganize your household so that it runs like a well-oiled machine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The laws of attraction must be policed. You could be attracted to someone or something that doesn't live up to the advertising. Fight off the daydreams that may prevent you from following through on your obligations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A partner or loved one might seem to have an abundance of time to devote to you, but that could be an illusion. Several things may require attention, but you might lull yourself into believing your absence will go unnoticed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You recognize good things when you see them. A loved one might find ways to pique your interest and add particular romance to your day. You could be buoyed by your ideals and dreams of achieving long-term goals.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: If you stay in tip-top physical condition during the upcoming four to six weeks, you'll have extra energy and be able to handle life's myriad challenges more easily. Friends may encourage you to participate in group outings or competitions. Toward the end of January, you may be feeling contented with your life, and from this lofty position you can look far ahead to make wise decisions. Late January and early February could be excellent times to launch new projects or to make long-range plans about the direction of your life. Late February and early March could be a good time to review your investments and your business and career prospects, as your insight and practicality is at a peak. Anyone who grows closer to you at this time will have your best interests at heart. Avoid romantic entanglements or investments that sound too good to be true in April, when you may be overly optimistic or careless, overlooking the fine print and drawbacks.