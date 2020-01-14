Mary and John Howard recently came on board supporting the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) in a major way. They became the newest Champion of Hope Guardian Angels, which is the highest level of annual membership with ECCAC at $2,500.

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations, as well as helping to prevent child abuse through education and prevention programs. With Centers in Okaloosa County and the Pierce Family Center in Walton County, they house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers. In ECCAC’s 20-year history, over 15,000 children have received more than 170,000 services at no cost.