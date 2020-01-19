Local Realtor Hannah Martin’s La Lumiere Foundation has raised $285,000 over the last five years for local non-profit foundations. This year’s party theme is "Alice in Wonderland" and will take place Feb. 9 at The Watercolor Inn & Resort.

WATERCOLOR — How do you know when a party hits another level?

Getting its own movie trailer is one big clue.

Coastal Luxury Real Estate's Hannah Martin will host her 6th Annual Birthday Fundraiser — "La Lumiere: Madly Giving" — on Feb. 9th from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Watercolor LakeHouse at WaterColor Inn & Resort.

This year's theme is "Alice in Wonderland" and all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida (Walton County) and Westonwood Ranch. Martin's birthday fundraisers have raised over $285,000 in the last five years, and this year’s version comes replete with a darkly creepy, fun trailer that seems pulled right out of famed director Tim Burton’s imagination.

Last month, Martin spoke with The Daily News about giving back to the community, including Westonwood Ranch and The Special Olympics, and the impact the parties have had.

"I don’t really feel like I can say (the party) is 100% my doing anymore," Martin said. "Because I look to so many people to help me and we have such a generous community we live in. I can’t take credit for it because so many people donate and so many people help out. It’s really a community effort at this point."

The party is presented by Destin Plastic Surgery and Duckies Shop of Fun.

"I wanted to create an atmosphere that the Emerald Coast has never seen before at any type of event," Martin said. "When traveling to New York City and Saint Barth’s in the French West Indies this year, I went to these places that transformed your typical Sunday brunch into a vibrant, lively, extravagant and dramatic experience that I knew we had to create for this year’s party."

There are a limited number of individual tickets and tables available for purchase that can be found at www.hannahmartinsparty.com.

Guests are encouraged to dress in line with the party's theme and there's also an option to take part in a pre-party, "Mad Makeover Room" for hair and makeup from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with Avantgarde Salon in Room One at The Watercolor Inn & Resort, with 50% of the pre-party profits going to The La Lumiere Foundation. Reservations for the makeover are available on a limited basis and can be made by contacting Stacy Agerton at 850-654-5057.

The uber-immersive party experience includes special performances and theatrical experiences provided by Aerial Dragons Entertainment out of Miami.

Westonwood Ranch, which will be part of La Lumiere's fundraising efforts for the third year, opened in Aug. 2019 as a as a holistic learning program for individuals with development differences, with an emphasis on teaching teenagers and young adults job skills and life skills for independent living.

Martin’s foundation has raised $50,000 for Westonwood over the last two years.

"It is very rare that communities are able to provide such a cultural and progressive atmosphere for individuals with special needs," Martin said. "The support of our sponsors and community have allowed our foundation to provide resources in aiding a better, brighter, and healthier future for our Walton County special needs community."