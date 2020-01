I am so emotional I can hardly talk after reading the article about the nine-year-old child who committed suicide because she was bullied at school. Something has to be done. This breaks my heart to think about a child doing this. I am an old woman and remember being teased when I was in school. God bless this family.

Fayette

