Celebrate Henderson Beach State Park's 37th anniversary and the 85th anniversary of the Florida Park Service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Henderson Beach State Park, 17000 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin. Event is free with paid park admission: $6 vehicle (two to eight people), $4 single-occupant vehicle, $2 pedestrian.

Learn about the park's history as well as speak with agencies that work with the park service and in the community such as the FWC, the Gulfarium, the Friends of the Emerald Coast State Parks and the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance. There will be hands-on activities, games and educational materials as well a Junior Ranger area.

At 11 a.m. join in for cake cutting, coffee and hot cocoa.

In addition there will be a nature trail walk at 1 p.m. when visitors can learn about the history and importance of the beautiful state park.