In the first semester of the 2019/20 academic year, Davidson Middle School saw 45 students pass their Microsoft Word Certification.

Microsoft Office Specialist certification is nationally recognized through Certiport.com.

The Crestview students are taught by Toni Toney in Career and Technical Education, which promotes specific career skills.

Certified students are Sebastian Arias, Alyssa Brubacher, Airlie Djonorh, Bria Edwards, Ayden Johnson, James Kesterson, Jack Mitchell, Kevin Pilgrim, Derek Harrison, Gabrielle Bailey, Chivie Barnes, Carleigh Croft, Kaniel Kimberly and Elija Martin.

Also, Jaeli Mason, Devynn Mosquito, Lazarius Parks, Stefany Ramirez, Hannah Shehane, Jaida Thomas, Ally Williamson, Makayla Andrews, Benjamin Bears, Tysei Brooks, Maiya Chesser, Carlton Herring, Alyssa Hurt, Devin Johnson, Kody Lunstrom, Jya Mayo, Marissa Merkel, Alyson Richardson, Erika Rose Sison, Sean Stout, Tre’Sean Todd, Marius Tomlinson, Adam Walton and Izabel Yeaman.

Also now certified are students who scored more than 900 out of 1,000 points: Isabella DeMarsico, Conner Tillman, Kayla Watson, Ryan Huynh, Benjamin Humphrey, Rachel Michelson and Renae Watson.

In Niceville, Edge Elementary School students Cailyn Barnes, Sabina Neidrich and Alexis Crawford were the winners of the BPOE Elks Lodge Americanism Essay Contest, fifth-grade division, on “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me?”

Early in December, Rocky Bayou Christian School sixth-, fifth- and fourth-graders participated in the school’s science fair.

Among the 160 projects, sixth-grader Colt Stevens placed as the overall winner with “Pooch Pawedness.”

Sixth-grade winners, first through third place, were Kaine Stine, Bella Farran and Ty Thomason; honorable mentions: Abigail Lewis, Henry Baltz, Nolan Kirby, Spencer Rollins and Hannah Sipes.

Fifth-grade: Remington Montague, Zander Barnett and Elijah Chapman; honorable mentions: Michael Hadley, Brianna Nutt, Sara Moss, Ayush Patel and Livi Byrd.

Fourth-grade: Lydia Riches, Myer McKinney and Daniel Cannon; honorable mentions: McKenzie Carter, Zoe Nodine, Silas Justice, Sophia Gorbea and Haleigh Nutt.

