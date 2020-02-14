The menu for Feb. 17-21 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 17: No school. Presidents Day

• Feb. 18: Chicken cheese steak sub with sauteed vegetables, turkey taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, kidney beans, applesauce and choice of milk

• Feb. 19: Italian dunkers with marinara sauce, BBQ diced chicken sandwich, chickpea and tomato salad, cherries and choice of milk

• Feb. 20: Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, grilled cheese, steamed corn, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Feb. 21: Breaded fish stick, cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk. Tasty Bites: Warm apple dumpling