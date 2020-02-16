During a recent Northwest Florida State College Lady Raiders basketball game, my husband, Paul, and I enjoyed seeing the Paxton School and the Ruckel Middle School cheer squads courtside. Even more fun was watching the Paxton squad as they took the court to show team spirit.

Thank you to the NWFSC cheerleaders for their mentoring.

In other Paxton School news, the January Students of the Month were freshman Lauren Gaither, seventh-grader Hannah Reynolds, and fourth-grader Payson Cook.

---

The Bruner Middle School Future Business Leaders of America participated in the district leadership conference in Pensacola, bringing home the following awards:

Alexander Doyle took first places in Intro to Computer Science and Coding and Multimedia and Website Development. Mary Gilchrist took first in Parliamentary Procedure Concepts.

Second places went to Jaynae Mollenhauer, Digital Citizenship; Matea Singleton, FBLA Facts; Hunter Rohdert, Intro to Business Communication; and Herman Singleton, Intro to Computer Science and Coding.

Landon Winn placed third in Business Math and Financial Literacy while Jaelen Williams took fifth in Career Exploration.

Michelle Cook coaches the FBLA team.

---

January proved an eventful month for Fort Walton Beach High School student Journey Washingtonhigh.

She learned she is one of 251 regional finalists in the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, awarded to students for their success in and out of school. Journey participates in the interview process this month when she meets with the regional committee.

Journey also earned an honorable mention for her clay bust, “Growth Mindset,” which she entered in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, Southeast Art Region at Large. The same piece earned Journey the national ACT-SO Silver Medal last summer.

---

The South Walton High School speech and debate students recently visited Yale University in Hartford, Connecticut, to participate in the university’s mock trial competition.

Those attending were sponsor Forrest Williams, Molly Turner, Ryan Githaiga, harper Walton, Pablo Robles, Santiago Botero-Echayarria, Kate Dargavell and Hughes Herrington.

Those attending were sponsor Forrest Williams, Molly Turner, Ryan Githaiga, harper Walton, Pablo Robles, Santiago Botero-Echayarria, Kate Dargavell and Hughes Herrington.