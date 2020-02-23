Hokes Bluff Seniors and Friends

The Jan. 24 meeting was called to order by the president, Benilda Kelley, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hokes Bluff Community Center.

Prayer: DeWitt Johnson.

Pledge: Everyone.

Secretary’s Report: Stacy Reeves read minutes from previous month.

Birthdays: MaryLou Helms.

Anniversaries: N/A.

Cake: Donated by Alma Alford and won by Deborah Goode

Old Business: Please continue to remember all those on our prayer list.

New Business: Officers for 2020 were installed. Bill Street’s brother Joe passed away. Keep the family of Vertis Headrick in your prayers. Our meals for lunch are going up to $8.25, which will also increase our petty cash. There will be no movie at the library today. The book sale at the Hokes Bluff Library will be extended through the end of the month. Mayor Scott Reeves reported the new nail salon Star Nails has opened up next to Subway and is doing well, Fire Chief Jeremy Hawkins has almost finalized the numbers for our new fire truck. Don’t forget the upcoming census and be sure to fill out your paperwork and report accurately because those numbers could determine whether we lose a seat in the House of Representatives in Congress, The Hokes Bluff Lady Eagles bowling team is in the finals in Oak Mountain today, Deborah Gaither and Josh Tanner with the EMA are working on getting a generator for the community center. The four-lane will soon be resurfaced, Old U.S. Highway 278 will be extended into the shopping plaza. Free tax prep is offered by RSVP from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays through April 6 in the auditorium at the Hokes Bluff Library.

Program: Bingo was played; the winners were Clustelle Morgan, Bill Maroney, Dorothy Barron, Doris Hann and Charles Morris. They each won a beautiful gift bag prepared by the wonderful owners at Market on the Bluff here in Hokes Bluff.

Tables were decorated by Sandra Turner.

No further business, meeting was adjourned.

The food was blessed by DeWitt Johnson and catered by Beans and Greens.

New members are welcome; call Stacy at 256-312-2514 with questions.

Rainbow City Seniors Club

Our club president, Judy Moon, called the first meeting of 2020 to order at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.

As usual, Ken Pike presented an inspirational devotional, allowing time for prayer requests. He also led us in prayer after spoken and unspoken requests were rendered.

Pledges to our American flag and the Holy Bible were led by Deanna Urban. Our visitors were Harry and Anne Butler, and Mackie and Norma Scott, Barbara Moon and George Ferber were recognized for celebrating birthdays in the month of January. James Simpson (who is now in an assisted living facility) was not in attendance, but also was recognized and his address was shared for members to forward birthday wishes to him.

Alice Boyle provided the cake for our regular monthly drawing, which is held the first Tuesday of each month. The winner this month was Myrtle Cushing.

Shirley Rosler won the “Pot of Gold” (50/50) drawing.

For our program, our visitor, Anne Butler, shared information and statistics on Alzheimer’s and dementia. Judy Moon and Shirley Rosler presented readings; an especially interesting one was about a 10-year-old boy entitled “Where Ain’t God?”

Bingo winners were Judy Moon, Linda Templin, Mildred McCartney, Edith Bush, Shirley Pendergraft, Genett Holmes, Lynda Pike, Alice Boyle, Mackie Scott and Nina Tenerani. Games were called by Shirley Rosler and Nina Tenerani.

Visitors and new members are welcome to meet with us at 10 a.m. any Tuesday. Meetings are held at the Rainbow City Community Center, located on U.S. Highway 411 South (Rainbow Drive) just past the Rainbow City Hall and Fire Department.

— Ruby Jo Boyle

Southside Seniors

Happy Valentine’s Day to all you sweethearts. Our club was beautifully decorated for its February meeting with a Valentine’s theme by Charlotte Taylor.

Tim Reid, vice president of Metro Bank, enterained us with many love songs.

Our luncheon for our Valentine’s Day party was catered by Beans and Greens, and was enjoyed by 36 members.

Our cake was baked by Tee Lane and won by Lee Daniel.

A very happy birthday to Glenda Pruitt, Linda Hutchins and Carolyn Bolton.

We enjoyed a talk given by Valarie Goodman and her husband, Tommy, regarding the building of beds for children in this area who do not have one to sleep in. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization consisting of volunteers from this area.

We continue to wish a speedy recovery to Ann Browning, who is in rehab, and to Wanda Dyer, who is homebound.

We had a special prayer for our sick, our troops, our country and our president.

— Charlotte Taylor