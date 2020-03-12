ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone may suspect you are false if you make an agreement but don't follow through. Use your drive and determination to fulfill your promises and prevent misunderstandings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's little chance for romance to grow when your head is filled with facts and figures. Hold off on making changes to key business strategies since you might merely be anxious to appear up to date.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): By working on too many things at once, you could stray from the right track. Some changes at the workplace may be unavoidable, but don't be fearful or imagine the worst.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A positive trend in your popularity and a few extra social activities on the calendar should rejuvenate your spirits. Be supportive of a partner who is totally engrossed in an important project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Turn a deaf ear to a friend who spreads gossip. Your best interests might not be served if you follow the herd. Feed any passion for money-making activities and save up for a worthwhile major purchase.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spending the workday engrossed in your business could pay off. Listen to your heart when you're engrossed in an important project so that your best ideas receive airplay. Ignore people who don't have your best interests at heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You should maintain an optimistic outlook when everyone else abandons theirs. Although you may act on faith rather than facts, sometimes your wishful thinking comes true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be willing to commit all to reach your goals. A friend can give you a nudge in the right direction or remind you what's of key importance. Don't bind your future to someone else's vision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The harder you try the further you will go. Whatever has been unearthed during a research session can be put to good use. You might be careless or too trusting and forget to take precautions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A passion for perfection can be a powerful and provocative tool. It may be tempting to put a favorable spin on your work, but the end results should speak for themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid extra expenditures just to please other people. Joining a club or organization might seem advisable, but this might not a good time to tie up your schedule with added responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You appreciate a friend's desire to get ahead. Don't be overwhelmed keeping up with passing fads, because you will be more satisfied by people and things that stand the test of time.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might feel that you are at the beck and call of everyone else, leaving you little time to take care of your own interests as the next four to five weeks crawl by. You may eventually become disgruntled by constant demands on your good nature. Getting outside for some fresh air and regular exercise can help channel your frustrations into more constructive activities in May and June. Your can-do attitude will make you more popular, and by June you will be ready to face an assessment of your financial goals with shrewdness and foresight. July is the best time to put your most essential plans into motion or to make crucial decisions that can affect your future. Embrace any offers or opportunities that arrive, since they may be extremely beneficial in the long run. This is also a good time to obtain advice from professionals, since they should keep your best interests in mind. By winter you will be poised to launch a major business plan or make a big career jump backed by determined effort.