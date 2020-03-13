The Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties offers Peer to Peer Support Groups in both counties.

The groups are facilitated by trained individuals who have a mental health diagnosis and can share life experiences with those who may be struggling with mental health issues. The groups offer guidance toward wellness and recovery and are free to the public, ages 18 and older. The locations and times are as follows:

— Peer to Peer Wellness Group: Every Monday at First Christian Church, 201 St. Mary Avenue in Fort Walton Beach at 5:30 p.m.

— Depression/Bipolar Support Group: Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Church, 28 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

— Peer to Peer Wellness Group: Every Thursdayat 5:30 p.m. at Community Church, 3524 U.S. Hwy. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach.

For more information, call the Mental Health Association at 850-244-1040.