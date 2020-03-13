MIRAMAR BEACH – Purses with a Purpose, a signature Shelter House event, returns to Grand Boulevard at Sandestin March 26-28.

Now in its 10th year, Purses with a Purpose has become a must-attend annual shopping experience for ladies across the Emerald Coast. Shoppers at Purses with a Purpose have the opportunity to select from hundreds of new and gently used purses, wallets and accessories up for sale or auction.

Handbags from designers including Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and more will be available for purchase.

Festivities kick off March 26, and doors open first for VIP ticketholders at 5 p.m. where they will be greeted with champagne and have the opportunity to shop through the selection before doors open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission.

Luxury and designer label bags will be available for bidding in the silent auction area, and the walls will feature hundreds of handbags for immediate purchase. Attendees will enjoy light bites along with wine and specialty cocktails by Timber Creek Distillery. B-Boy Productions will provide entertainment and the evening will be captured in a fun photo booth.

General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $25 if purchased before March 26. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP.

Purses with a Purpose reopens for bargain shopping from 4-6 p.m. March 27 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 with deep discounts on remaining merchandise, plus muffins, mimosas and free admission.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets for Thursday night, find the Purses with a Purpose event on Shelter House’s Facebook or visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org and 850tix.com.

Since its inception, Purses with a Purpose has raised more than $120,000 to support Shelter House’s critical services for domestic and sexual violence survivors. Shelter