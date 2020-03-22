Children are home from school for an extended period of time now in Okaloosa County. 4-H is willing to help parents with educational activities that can be performed in the home. 4-H volunteer leaders are planning online club meetings and conducting fun lesson plans that can be viewed by your children. In addition, the Extension office will be producing educational videos for the virtual community. How can you receive these online resources? Easy, the best way is to join Okaloosa 4-H. Membership is available at florida.4honline.com and is free for ages 5 through 7. Children who are ages 8 and up have a $20 membership fee for community clubs. Parents can also give us a like on our Facebook page UF IFAS Okaloosa County 4-H. The Facebook page is where we will be posting videos and up to date information on everything 4-H. For more information regarding 4-H, call 850-689-5850 or email rcowan1@ufl.edu.