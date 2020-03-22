Diana Lane, the director of public relations for Alys Beach, recently submitted the following letter on their response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At Alys Beach, the safety, health and welfare of guests and community is the highest priority. We have been actively monitoring the evolving situation with COVID-19 through resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Florida Department of Health, Walton County Emergency Management and other trusted entities.

We have determined that it is in the best interest of everyone to suspend all vacation rentals effective Saturday, March 21, for the next 30 days.

Full refunds will be offered to guests should they choose to completely cancel their existing reservation, or we will be happy to assist them with rebooking their reservation at a later date if they would like to transfer their deposit to a new reservation. No new reservations will be accepted for this 30-day period. However, we will be taking reservations for after April 19 (subject to change depending on the current situation).

Thursday morning, the Walton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to effectively close all public beaches immediately. In support of this decision by the BCC and other 30A communities, beaches will be closing at sunset Friday, March 20, in the interest of public safety.

Alys Beach amenities and outlets have been closed until further notice or have been updated as follows:

— Alys Beach Vacation Rentals

— Caliza Restaurant

— Caliza Pool

— NEAT Bottle Shop and Tasting Room (closed for a minimum of thirty days)

— ZUMA Wellness Center, including basketball and tennis courts

— Piper's Kitchen

— Beach Service

— Alys Shoppe

— The Bike Shop

— Beach Service and Recreation activities

— Amphitheatre Splash Pad

Alys Beach Real Estate Sales will remain open at this time; hours to be determined.

Spring events and programming, including Digital Graffiti, have been suspended or postponed.

Alys Beach has a 10 p.m. curfew for nonresident minors to prevent congregating throughout property.