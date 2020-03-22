A few years ago, I couldn’t say no to anyone. I found myself stressed out, worn out, and out of hours most days.

After I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, I realized that he was the only one who I needed to please. That may sound selfish, but hear me out.

After I lost everything, I turned to God. He was there for me. I thought about Thessalonians 2:4 But just as we have been approved by God to be entrusted with the gospel, so we speak, not to please man, but to please God who tests our hearts.

I realized at that moment, that if I followed his word, I would be helping more people than I had ever been able to help before, but it might not be the ones expecting my help. It would be the people that He sent to me.

My life now is different. I help in diverse ways and after my day is over, I don’t feel stressed out, worn out, or out of time. I feel content. I feel like I’ve done the job my Father has asked me to do.

Drive a friend to a doctor. Help someone who needs food after a hurricane. Talk to a friend who’s going through a divorce. Speak to a group of homeless people giving them hope. Lend a shoulder to a dear friend after the loss of her husband. Bake a birthday cake for an orphan who’s never had one before. These are a few of the things God called me to do, and the people he’s placed in my life are now part of my family.

I don’t seek approval of people any longer. I do the work that my God places in front of me and if that’s not politically correct, or society disagrees, I’m OK with that.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.