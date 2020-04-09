ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes good intentions are not enough. Because you are warm, outgoing and friendly, some people might think you're being flirtatious. Reassure others by being forthright and following through on promises.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Developing new contacts and friendships might cost more money than anticipated. You might be tempted to pick up the tab at a restaurant, donate to someone's cause or otherwise spend your pocket money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can be tough as nails when necessary. You know how to put a collection of complex facts and figures into order. A partner might be dealing with paying off a large debt or clearing up a problem and could use your assistance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spread the money and the happiness. If you decide to treat yourself to something luxurious, be sure to find something for loved ones, too. Don't be surprised if you are given unexpected gifts, bonuses or gratuities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone close could be a major influence within your group of friends. Today is a good day to follow someone's example or sound advice if you want to keep your bank account filled to the top. Romance won't be far behind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are determined to nail down the details. Use your skillful organization to blast your way through projects and have spare time to spend with loved ones. Consider shifting gears and relaxing with a romantic partner tonight.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There are enough hours in the day to get a job done to your satisfaction and still have time to dream a little. Sympathy and understanding are the keys that will unlock romance. Follow through on amorous thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider starting a new exercise regimen or joining a gym with a friend. It's a good time to combine physical and social activities. Partners might turn a simple discussion into a competition to see who can be the most amusing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It might be tempting to spend a bit more money on treats once a bill is paid off. Your partner might remind you that it's smarter to be thrifty and to funnel more money into savings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may hang out with all the right people and know all the facts, but you'll also need the enthusiasm to follow through. It would be best to confer with people who have more data than you do when decisions must be made.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It should be easier than usual to display sincerity and genuine concern, so it's possible to attract respect without trying. It isn't shrewdness or business sense that puts you at the head of the pack; it's your people skills.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take pride in having soft shoulders and giving sound advice. Your understanding offers friends and loved ones a solid rock that will help support them when they're facing challenges.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might be filled to the brim with imaginative ideas during the next five to six weeks, but you could easily scatter your energies. This might be an excellent time for a vacation or romantic getaway where you can immerse yourself in inspiring locations. You might become disagreeable, however, if someone bursts your bubble and reminds you of reality. Early June is an exceptionally good time to review your ideas and get back on track, since you will be more practical-minded and perceptive about finding ways to achieve material success. Steer clear of new romantic relationships and offers that sound too good to be true in August, when you could be carried away by a passing enthusiasm. October offers clear sailing and a chance to have some carefree fun. As October gives way to November, you may put down roots or begin something that will bring lasting contentment.