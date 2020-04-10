We put together a list of 10 semi-coronavirus-inspired activities for you and your kids to channel that pent up energy into something positive without violating social distancing guidelines.

The kids aren’t the only ones going stir crazy; you are, too, and we totally get it.

1. Make a coronavirus time capsule.

Channel all of your fixation on the coronavirus into something creative like a time capsule. Let your children document this time in their lives and in history their own way. In it, they can write about how they’ve spent their days with their family – pictures included – and write notes or draw pictures for their future self.

Bonus: The parents can participate, too.

2. Host a movie marathon.

Watching movies in the living room isn’t exactly a novel idea, but you can make it into something extra special. Build a fort out of bed linens and books, order some carry-out, pop some popcorn and let the movies be the kid’s choice. If they’re extra well-behaved, extend their coronavirus curfew.

3. Throw together a scavenger hunt.

So, you can’t send the kids to the playground, take them to the beach or a bounce house. But, you can send them searching around the house – whether for Easter eggs or actual household items that have been missing for the last couple presidencies. Where is the match to that sock?

Reward the kids with a treat, toy, book or their pick of movie to watch or CD to listen to. For extra time consumption, dye Easter eggs together. It’s not only artsy, but festive. Here, here!

4. Bake together.

Bust out one of those cookbooks gathering dust in the corner and flip to the baked goods section. Many kids love helping their parents in the kitchen, and baking is typically a safer option than firing up the grill or risking the occasional grease splatter.

Consider making a baked treat from scratch, such as banana bread, biscuits or cookies. Afterward, enjoy the fruits of your labor with a side of homemade lemonade.

5. Start a reading challenge.

Reading doesn’t always compete with video games or a playground, but it helps when you turn it into a challenge. Help your child set a reading goal, find the right books for them and a routine for reaching their designated goal.

By the end of the quarantine, they will have the satisfaction of knowing they challenged themselves and succeeded.

Better yet, lead by example. Make your own reading challenge and turn pages alongside them.

6. Piece together a puzzle or play a board game.

If you have a puzzle laying around or an old board game, now is the time to make use of it. It’s the perfect way to activate your children’s minds in a way sans screens.

7. Exercise together.

If you have plans to go for a walk, mimic a yoga video or lift weights, let your child join you. After all, who is more agile or limber than a kid? Exercising with your kid will keep them active and make them feel included. Modify the workouts as needed beforehand, so they will know exactly what to do.

8. Make collages.

How long has it been since you’ve cut out clippings from a magazine or the newspaper and made a collage? Too long. Grab a couple of kid friendly magazines at the store or pull out some old ones for your kid to zip their scissors across for some creative fun.

After, let your kids display their work on the fridge or in their bedroom.

Psst, we won’t tell if you make one, too.

9. Set up a virtual play date.

No, you and your kids can’t meet up with your favorite play date – wouldn’t maintain physical distance. Or, can you? Close the social distance and download Zoom or another video conferencing app and set up a virtual play date with you and your kids’ friends. During the call, you can do a craft project, play a game, watch a movie or let the kids do their homework together at the same time.

10. Arrange a dance party.

No one can stop your family from celebrating life. Slide over the coffee table, put on some kid friendly dance music and party in your own home. For added fun, set out the treats you baked together in No. 3.

