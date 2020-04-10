I can see the narrator, though he never appears in the piece. Tall, of undetermined age — his voice strong, mournful, humble — he recounts the events of that Friday.

Jesus is captured, His blood is dripping, they raise Him up to die between thieves. Satan is happy, it’s Friday. But they don’t know — Sunday’s coming!

Sunday is coming! The glorious Savior has risen, just as He said. Not just to go to Sunday School, not to see who’s at church and not to hunt Easter eggs, but RISEN! From the DEAD! Come out from the tomb, showing His scars; letting Thomas put his hand in the place where the sword cut in His side; forgiving Peter for denying that he knew Him; giving all nations then and forever the Good News that there is Hope for Tomorrow. What a sermon! No one slept during that person-to-person, hands-on message. You can hear that sweet sermon, “Sunday’s Coming,” anytime you feel like reveling in its innocence.

Harry Butler, local newsman and radio announcer and friend of my family (especially my brother Michael Goodson), sent a reminder of another sermon from “God’s Trombones” by James Weldon Johnson. It’s an allegory about Death and his white horse being summoned by God to a sick man’s bedside.

God realizes how sick and weary the man is and tells Death to bring him home. Death mounts his icy steed, goes to the man’s house and scoops him up and carries him to God. The arms of God are warm and the man is welcomed by Jesus’ own hand, wiping his tears away. The angels are singing a little song: “Take your rest, take your rest.”

Harry substituted Michael’s name for “the man,” giving an inspirational flavor to the poem. Harry and his wife, Anne, enjoyed an across-the-street friendship with Michael, and Harry referred to Michael as the “Football Encyclopedia” because of his vast knowledge of statistics.

Harry ended his tribute “... Weep not, my friends, ‘the Football Encyclopedia’ is resting in the arms of Jesus!”

Palm Sunday, as I was taking a short break from writing this column and checking my Facebook account, there were at least three videos of Anne Butler (Mrs. Harry) singing, as she always ha, Easter songs. It was a special coincidence — or was it an angel singing?

Have you seen all stuffed bears peeking out doors and windows? It’s a game! Get in the car, ride around and count the bears. It’s safe, distance friendly and relieves the boredom And have you seen the fresh palm-and-ribbon wreaths adorning doors in Gadsden? They represent Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem. “The people took palm branches and went out to meet Him, shouting, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the King of Israel!’”

This Easter there will be no dresses with lace, no little suits with ties “like Daddy’s,” but nothing will stop Easter from coming in our hearts. Good news travels fast, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.