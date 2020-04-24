MOSSY HEAD — Eugene Hall of Mossy Head received his Eagle Scout Award on Feb. 8. 2020.

He learned at that time that he was number 1 out of 97 scouts in the quality of his project, according to an email from his grandmother, Libby McScheehy.

A plaque will be displayed at the Scout Headquarters and he received a lifetime membership without dues in the National Eagle Scout Association.

His project involved upgrading the trail at the highest point in Florida, a state park called Lakewood Park. He widened the trail and removed debris, cut down trees, added mulch donated by Chelco, made a new trail map, and added eight new trail signs, lumber donated by Hodges Lumber.

He also updated the trail map digitally and made it more accurate.

Hall is also president of his junior class at Paxton High School. In sports he has been running with the varsity track team in track and cross country since he entered sixth grade and has gone to state the last two years.

Recently he and his teammate and training partner Philip Anderson did their first half marathon in Andalusia, Alabama and broke the course record.