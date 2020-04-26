Humane Society of West Alabama: Pansy and India are a bonded pair of senior cats who have been at our shelter over 5,300 days combined. Pansy is a beautiful calico, and India is a stunning tortoiseshell. They love to play, snuggle and eat together. They are great at entertaining themselves with catnip toys and feather wands. Unfortunately, they are quite shy, so they are constantly overlooked, but they are very food-motivated and could easily be taught to trust humans more in a quiet, consistent environment. Pansy loves to be pet and would lead the way for India to learn that as well. They are low-maintenance cats that would be great for someone who works long hours but still wants to make a big difference in the animal rescue world. All you will need is some wet food, a calm home and a little patience.

Both cats are up-to-date on their vaccinations and spayed. Their adoption fees have been sponsored. All HSWA cats are available to be seen by appointment only. Please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or call 205-554-0011 (leave a message) to schedule an appointment.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.dbtech.net/mas.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647,www.alabamaspca.org.