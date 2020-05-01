ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay on your toes and you could win by a nose. You love to come out on top. Fortunately, you are a gracious winner. You may become surrounded by an aura of enthusiasm and cheerfulness that others find simply irresistible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can't put a monetary value on every item that you possess. You may impress people with your originality and skills rather than spending money on your appearance. Staying home might be more fun than evening outings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Enjoy the camaraderie available to you at work and with groups of friends. You may fit well within a think tank situation but could find it difficult to understand someone's point of view in one-on-one interactions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn from criticism but don't take it personally. Try to arrive on time and complete assignments to the letter, or you risk receiving negative feedback. Maintain the peace at home by being loving and kindhearted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be feeling quite energetic, but don't move too fast with a business deal. Let any pending proposal or unresolved agreement simmer over the weekend before you commit yourself by signing on the dotted line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might be in a period of dynamic growth. Every book or article you read can add to the breadth of your knowledge. Once the pieces come together, they may trigger your creative genius and prove profitable over time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Flights of fancy may carry you away. Be sensitive to someone's feelings if you want to fully enjoy romantic escapades. Use your good judgment about business strategies and financial matters to avoid pitfalls.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When you are paired with the right person, you may appear especially brilliant and perceptive. It's important to employ kindness and empathy while dealing with others in pursuit of your objectives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider making it your mission to indulge in entertainment and activities that spark joy. Your partner might have some unique ideas about what will be fun. Remember, you can always agree to disagree.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Something newsworthy might trigger your desire to try a new hobby. Avoid signing agreements, as the terms might not be as financially advantageous as you may think.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might think it's important to appear businesslike, but try not to take bargaining over minute details a step too far. Make sure there aren't any unexpected strings attached to proposed projects or investments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It may be challenging to muster up the extra energy to deal with emotionally challenging family squabbles, but ignoring the situation could be worse. Confer with a friend who can offer worthwhile suggestions.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Everything should run smoothly as the next four to six weeks unfold, so take advantage of calm cosmic seas and enjoy yourself. In late June, if you hurry through a project, you may end up making mistakes. Vacations in July might live up to your dreams, or you may be especially imaginative and romantic. Expand your social network in June, when you may receive numerous invitations, but remember to put other people's needs first. The second half of September is a good time to review your business plans and investments since you might have the advantage of heightened street smarts and shrewdness. You might be tempted to make decisions and changes in October, but your judgment might not be at its best, and you could be prone to wishful thinking.