ARIES (March 21-April 19): A magnetic quality you display attracts plenty of admirers, but your special someone might not like that very much. If you are single, you might take a rain check on a first date, as a new romance could prove disappointing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Try to avoid overprotective behavior. Even the smoothest-running relationship might suffer if either partner attempts to take too much control. Focus on finding a stimulating project that lets you display your originality and is dear to your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you are single, think about staying home tonight and streaming a movie, as romantic encounters should perhaps be postponed. If you are already partnered up, be your cheerful self. Don't let little mix-ups put the two of you at odds.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Talk it through. You may be willing to verbalize feelings and explain away any misunderstandings. Tread carefully with a partner or family member who may uncharacteristically display a jealous streak this weekend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It might only be your imagination. Your feelings may be hurt if you are in the mood for love, but your affectionate overtures meet with a partner whose mind is on something else. Don't be overly sensitive to perceived miscommunications.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Just because you have money doesn't mean you must spend it. You might be dissatisfied with anything you purchase this weekend, so shelve plans for a shopping trip. Focus on being especially thoughtful and sensitive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You and a loved one could be working at cross purposes. Issues of commitment or trust may arise, challenging you to be more diplomatic. Put a smile on your face, remain calm and avoid stirring up controversies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rather than being as crafty as a fox, strive to be as peaceful as a dove. This is a tricky time to negotiate the terms of an agreement. Loved ones are loyal, but they may harbor fears or doubts that need your attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money can't buy love. Don't expect to win someone's heart by spending a lot of money or going overboard. Instead, just be yourself. Focus on your favorite hobbies this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you are single, you might meet someone who flips all the right switches, but caution should be your guide. It might be lust rather than love you're feeling. The stars aren't very favorable for bartering or borrowing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Trying to outmaneuver someone might put you in an uncomfortable position. Postpone a major purchase since your bargaining skills may be at a low point and whatever catches your fancy might not satisfy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might find yourself in a predicament because you are afraid of hurting someone's feelings. Incomplete answers to questions may leave everyone struggling for direction. Don't waste your time or money on fluff.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: As the next four to five weeks go by, you may feel at home doing pushups at the gym or presentations on the job. Your high energy makes you a go-getter when engaged in any activity. June could be a prime time to join a club, book group or business organization where your people skills can shine. A vacation in July can fill you with inspiring ideas or spur romantic thoughts. In September, your friends might distract you from something essential, or social activities could interfere with the time you have for a key relationship. Early October is a prime time to make financial decisions and to use strategic thinking to deal with career and business. By late October, however, your wishful thinking could blind you to necessary facts, so you could waste time or money on something unnecessary.