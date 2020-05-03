ARIES (March 21-April 19): Now may be a good time to take any amorous relationship slowly and gently. You should be flexible with any romantic miscommunications that occur in the beginning of the week. Hold off on making major purchases.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep an eye on your savings account. As the week begins, your spending may increase quickly. You're a quick learner so you should be able to sort out misunderstandings before they become a problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You believe you're being open and fair, but someone may only see the negative side. Your straightforward actions could overwhelm a reticent or sensitive person. Wait until the end of the week to make a proposal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): During the week ahead, you may be concerned by challenges involving your family or partner. Your ability to be understanding and sympathetic may be of good use now. Wait for better timing to start a project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your leadership skills sharp this week. You might have ample energy to put a partner's great ideas into motion. Even with your sound judgment and good planning, you may have to work hard to get others to cooperate with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enlightenment may light your way. Think about the big issues and attempt something new. If you try to move forward with an important purchase or investment in the first part of the week, you could end up spinning your wheels.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Having a long line of admirers might be a nice thing, but that only means you should continue to be your best. Pay little attention to casual flirtations and focus on serious responsibilities in the first half of the week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Being thoughtful is the best strategy. If others keep their end of the bargain, it's only fair that you should keep yours. In the week to come, you and a partner or loved one might not see eye to eye on key issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider not being too specific. Your ideas may be worth listening to, especially since you can cover a lot of ground with a unique idea. Wait until the end of the week to meet with new contacts or attend crucial interviews.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time off and dream up fun things to do if you can in the week ahead. Don't fault those who show a lack of interest in something close to your heart. Think up new ways to get in a workout and enjoy your hobbies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even if you are able to outthink someone, you won't outfox them. You may have flashes of brilliance as this week unfolds, but don't try to use a stroke of genius to gain an unfair advantage in a business deal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't rush into a new business project. Clarify agreements, promises and contracts before you finalize them. It is better to wait until you have all the details cleared up than to endure misunderstandings in the week ahead.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: While you may experience smooth going in the upcoming three to four weeks, you might believe you're in the doldrums or that life isn't offering you all of the rewards you'd hoped for. You might grow dissatisfied with your humble role and become more competitive in June, when you are more in touch with what is important and worth working for. You may dream of a vacation with friends or a weekend getaway with a romantic partner that can fuel your fantasies and inspire you to develop grander goals. Keep your feet planted firmly on the ground in late September and early October by tackling your financial and career aspirations with a sensible and businesslike attitude. Exercise caution in the second half of October, as you may be attracted to people and things that are not in your best interest.