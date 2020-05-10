On this Mother’s Day — “like no other,” as the phrase has been since the start of the pandemic — we have an opportunity to do something out of the ordinary. Usually, this day is one of the biggest days to eat out, but that’s “out” this year. Instead, this Mother’s Day is a good one to do something that I wish I had more opportunities to do.

My mother passed away nearly a decade ago, and I think about the conversations we had — especially the ones toward the end of her life — quite often. I wish I had the opportunity to ask her more questions about things she told me. Some of her stories were very vivid, like her recollections of growing up in absolute poverty. Her childhood was far enough behind her that she was good-humored about it, but those stories of what she and her brothers and sisters did to eat after their parents died have stayed with me.

I recall with delight her stories about how she left her hometown ... twice. The first time was to attend “beauty school” up in Florence, borrowing $700 to do so. The second time was when she left her hometown of Camden to come to Attalla because she had heard that there were a lot of jobs for “beauty operators,” as Mother always called herself. She got a job with my Dad’s sister and met Dad while she was working at my aunt’s “beauty parlor.” He was on leave from the Air Force and had flown down to see his family.

Mom and Dad both told me the story of their first meeting and their first date, and how they married on their second date, again while he was home on leave, and had thought they would be a military family. Of course, circumstances intervened, and they ended up settling down in Attalla.

It’s those little things that Mom mentioned about herself, or that Dad mentioned about her, that I wish I could ask her about now. Usually, I found out about one of Mom’s hidden talents from Dad. When I asked her, she — with her customary modesty — downplayed it with something like “Oh, you don’t want to hear about that” or “Your Dad is exaggerating a little.” Often now, I sit and wonder about what I don’t know about Mom’s life.

Mom had a good little bit of native artistic talent, for example. She never had any formal training, of course, but she could draw. I found out about this hidden talent when I was in grade school and she helped me with a school project. When I expressed my surprise at how well Mom could draw, Dad mentioned that she used to draw caricatures — funny little sketches of people she knew. I remember watching her doodle on envelopes or scrap paper when she was on the phone with someone, but she always threw them away. I’d give anything for one of her doodles now.

Mom also was fairly musical, but she had a little bit of formal schooling there. Her mother, my grandmother, made extra money playing the piano for silent movies in the local theater in Camden. My grandmother taught Mom how to play the piano, but not how to read music. Now, I don’t remember ever hearing Mom play a piano, but the last trip we all made as a family to Camden was to fetch the piano from her childhood home when her sister wanted to get rid of it. My brother has it now, and Mother always treasured that piano. We should have encouraged her to play something for us, but she would have refused in her gentle, modest way.

Mom also could play the drums. That’s the fact about her that usually surprises even her oldest, dearest friends when I mention it. I didn’t know myself until we were looking through her high school yearbooks one day — and there she was in the band! When I asked her, why — of all things — she played the drums, she just smiled and said that she couldn’t afford to rent or buy any musical instrument ... except for a pair of drumsticks! And she had to save up for those!

The really strange thing about Mom’s drum playing was that anyone would figure that a young woman who played drums in her high school band in the 1950s (no ordinary thing, then) and weighed less than 100 pounds would play something like a snare drum. Something small. However, the photo of her in her annual showed her lugging a big bass drum. With a smile! With a huge guy with a snare drum towering over her in the photo!

So, it’s not the outlines of Mother’s life that I wish I could ask her about today, it’s the hidden talents she possessed. Of course, I wouldn’t call them “hidden talents” if I knew about them. So, on this Mother’s Day — “like no other” — when we cannot take our mothers out to eat like usual, take some time to ask Mom about her life ... before you.

Happy Mother’s Day.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.