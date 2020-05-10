ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't hurry love. Avoid coming on too strong if you give someone your undivided attention. If someone is meant to be in your intimate circle, then divine providence may give you a clue in the week ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rock the boat if you must, but don't capsize it. You might drop what you're doing to try something new and surprise someone who thought you'd do something else. Focus on being productive in the week ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Recognize that things you do could have far-ranging effects that you may not have anticipated. Focus on learning something from others and avoid offering your own opinions. Plan wisely to begin key projects late in the week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): In the coming week you might be exposed to some odd ideas. Thanks to your common sense and a devoted someone who offers a wise assessment, you may not get caught up in anything that would cause you lasting problems.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You recognize a good value when you see it. You might be wise to put terms under a microscope before you make a final decision about a purchase or investment. Better opportunities may arrive as this week unfolds.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be mindful in the upcoming week. You may find the advice or support you need to enrich your life and make a project a success. Avoid making spur-of-the-moment financial decisions or major purchases in the first half of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your heart may be like a roulette wheel, so you can't always anticipate where your interests will land. In the upcoming week you might see friends in a new light and enjoy spending more time with online social groups.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Insecurities might occasionally well up and undermine your confidence. When someone does or says the unexpected, you might not know which way to turn. In the upcoming week, accept changes with good grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might be too optimistic about your financial condition in the week ahead. Steer clear of chancy enterprises that might sound like a calculated risk but attract your interest only because they seem exciting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The pressure from outside influences could provoke you to abandon a pet project. There might not be enough time, or you may be distracted by other priorities as this week unfolds. Focus on making your future better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might remain on edge until you deal with unfinished business. Don't be distracted by social requests or online meetings with friends in the week ahead. Apply yourself to achieve your dreams of financial security.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The person you are crushing on might not feel the same way. Due to your own romantic yearnings, you might be blind to the feelings of others in the week ahead. If you're confused it's because you may not be seeing clearly today.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your business sense could be at a low point, or following up on financial matters could be an exercise in futility during the next four to five weeks. Keep your cash in your pocket and make no changes to your business activities until late July, when your foresight is at a peak. That is an excellent time to seek professional advice, make crucial decisions or put plans into motion with a better chance of success. In November, your street smarts and astute assessment of market trends may help you make clever financial choices. Embrace any opportunity that October may bring, as whatever you begin could grow like an acorn into a mighty oak that shades you from harsh weather.