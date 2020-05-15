Instead of braising for hours on the stovetop, I opted to bring out the Instant Pot for a true one “pot” meal. I was able to brown the beef tips, sauté the onions, cook the beef and make the gravy all in one pot!



BEEF TIPS AND GRAVY

• 2 teaspoons granulated garlic, divided

• 2 to 2 1/2 pounds beef tips

• 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large yellow onion, diced

• 2 teaspoons dried thyme

• 2 cups beef stock

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1 cup of water

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Chopped parsley for garnishing



Sprinkle granulated garlic onto beef tips and toss to coat. Add the olive oil to the Instant Pot and set to the sauté’ setting. Turn Instant Pot on, and when oil is hot, add beef tips in small portions to brown. Place each browned batch in a separate bowl while you sear the remaining pieces of beef.



When all the meat has browned, place the onions in the pot and let them cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes, until they begin to soften.



Place the meat back into the Instant Pot and add the thyme and beef stock. Stir to combine.



Place the Instant Pot cover on, lock the lid and set the pressure valve to steam. Set the cooking time for 15 minutes on high pressure.



When time is up, press cancel and quick release the pressure. After the pressure is fully released, carefully remove the lid with it facing away from you.



In a bowl, whisk the flour and water to make a slurry for the gravy. Pour the slurry into the beef tips and set the Instant Pot to sauté. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Let cook until the gravy has thickened. Add salt and pepper to taste.



Serve over mashed potatoes, buttered rice or egg noodles. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.



LEMON ROSEMARY CHICKEN

Lemon and rosemary is one of my favorite flavor combinations. For this recipe, I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. After browning, the chicken cooked up juicy and tender in 7 minutes with a flavorful buttery lemon rosemary sauce.



• 6 to 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

• Salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Granulated garlic

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic

• Juice of one lemon

• 3/4 cup white wine

• One lemon thinly sliced

• 2 rosemary sprigs

• 2 teaspoons water

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• Chopped parsley



Season the chicken thighs with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic.



Press the sauté function on the Instant Pot and add olive oil to the pot. Place chicken in the pot and sear on each side for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Work in batches so as not to crowd the pan. Once the chicken thighs have browned, remove and place on a plate until all the chicken is seared.



Melt the butter in the Instant Pot and stir in the onions and garlic. Let onions begin to soften for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add lemon juice and deglaze the pan. Add wine and cook for 1 minute.



Place the chicken back into the Instant Pot, layering with the lemon slices. Top with the rosemary sprigs.



Lock the lid and turn the valve to seal.



Press the pressure cook option and set the timer for 7 minutes.



When the 7 minutes are up, allow the pressure to naturally release to 3 to 4 minutes, then use a long wooden spoon to push the valve to release. When all the pressure is released, remove the lid.



Remove the chicken from the Instant Pot and place on serving platter.



Make a slurry by whisking the water and cornstarch together. Whisk into the liquid remaining in the pot. Press sauté and allow the sauce to come to a boil and thicken.



Sprinkle the chicken with the chopped parsley. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and garnish with additional lemon slices if desired.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.