ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your week ahead could include a profusion of confusion. Be alert to potential hackers or phishing scams, and don't click on email links or give out personal information. Reassure any loved ones who have doubts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Apologize if you make a mistake or commit some slip-up. If you and loved ones can agree to disagree, your week to come will run more smoothly. Don't go on a spending spree thinking it will solve a problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone may tell you only what you want to hear. Check the facts twice before embarking on new enterprises in the upcoming week. Someone who is demanding or is dealing with an emotional issue could drain your energy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You or a family member could be subject to online tricks, misleading offers or false advertising. Change your passwords and update your security applications so that you can rest easy in the week ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might not recognize which people have your best interests at heart. Any skepticism may prevent you from making an advantageous choice. As this week unfolds, focus on being responsible as well as reasonable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get it while you can. If you ask for forgiveness or assistance, your wish might be fulfilled. Don't be surprised if you find hidden strings attached to a purchase or investment in the week ahead that changes your mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your social life could be at a low point. If you become bored or restless, your imagination might go into overdrive. Wishful thinking could cause you to be misled by someone in the week ahead, so be alert for tricks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rein in any roving desire for romance. Keep your money in your pocket and your mind sharp. In the week to come, make decisions based on facts and don't rely on others to guide your hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll run fewer risks if your cash and credit card remain safely tucked away in your wallet. Avoid making an issue of someone's hedging during the week ahead to preserve the tranquility of a valued relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are probably feeling good about yourself and welcome some new activities as this week begins to unfold, but remain aware of your fiscal and social responsibilities. Take advantage of a chance for fun that costs little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may see evidence of your need to work harder as this week unfolds. It might be pointed out that you have not always made the most of your time. Put a hold on major expenditures until you are more comfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Out of sight, out of mind. This is a good week to maintain a low profile and steer clear of misunderstandings. Your intuition could be less accurate than usual in the upcoming week, and you may want to be out of the loop in social situations.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your good judgment and the ability to gauge the long-term results of your actions are enhanced during the upcoming two to three weeks. This is a good time to call in favors and make amends for past lapses so that your future can be more free. Enjoy fun and social activities in June, when you are more likely to be attracted to things of beauty and pleasant people. Hold off on new investments and business decisions in the first half of July, when your tactics could backfire. Do everything strictly by the book in August and again in October, when you might be made more aware of rules and regulations or may have your performance scrutinized. Those are months to steer clear of launching new projects or plans that may incur additional obligations.