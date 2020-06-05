I wanted to send you a brief note to let you know how very proud Janet and I are to be a part of The Gathering. We really look forward to getting to know you, and being a part of this unique ministry in our beautiful community..

We moved here in October of 2017 after retiring from full-time ministry. The opportunity to pastor here was unexpected, and we have embraced it as God's grace and calling for our lives.

These are strange times, but the team working to provide virtual worship has been faithful to give you opportunity for spiritual enrichment as we wait out the coronavirus. Janet and I eagerly anticipate the day when we will be able to gather together with you and begin to build friendships in person.

My plan is to connect with you virtually most Wednesdays through an email or video. The content of that will be short and devotional, and I certainly hope encouraging.

I would encourage you to share any videos and email messages from me that you feel would be helpful to friends, family, and neighbors. I will post that week’s devotional thought on The Gathering’s Facebook page as well, and that is also easy to share with others who are on Facebook..

There are friends and neighbors in Sandestin who would benefit greatly from connecting to The Gathering. I also believe the outreach to vacationers, snowbirds, and others is quite important. I will work hard with you to ensure that we reach out to any who might choose to join us. I also hope to make certain there is something of value in the sermon when they take the time to honor us with their presence.

Call on me if I can be helpful to you. I am looking forward to our life together.

Ronnie Brewer is the new pastor at The Gathering at Sandestin. He may be reached at jrbrewer61077@gmail.com.