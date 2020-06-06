Omega Hotel Group wants you to nominate an essential worker hero in your community.

“Today we are giving extra thanks to our health care workers, grocery workers, transportation workers, delivery drivers and the many other essential workers who have been caring for us during this time,” said Bob Kumar, CEO at Omega Hotel Group.

Omega Hotel Group will donate up to six two-night staycation packages, at their hotels.

“To nominate an essential worker in your community, tell us why you’re nominating this hero in your community. We will send up to six nominees a staycation package to show our appreciation for their work during this unprecedented time,” said Lisa Horn, director of operations at Omega Hotel Group.

Provide your name, your email address, the essential worker name, the essential worker email address, the desired staycation destination, the essential worker’s occupation, and why you’re nominating this hero to receive the staycation package. All submissions should be sent to lhorn@ohghotel.com no later than June 30, with award announcements by July 3.

Staycation destinations include the Fairfield Inn & Suites Athens, Ala.; the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Athens, Ala.; the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madison/Huntsville Ala.; the Hampton Inn & Suites Madison/Huntsville Ala.;, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville Metrocenter Downtown Tennessee; the Hyatt Place Nashville Airport Tennessee; and the Comfort Inn Pensacola, Fla.; the Candlewood Suites Pensacola; the Best Western Sugar Sands Inn & Suites Destin; and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Destin. Staycation packages are based upon availability and valid for one year upon issue.