The NFB Académie will hold auditions for third graders entering the 2020-2021 academic year on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Auditions are by appointment only and must be made by June 24 at 5 p.m.

The NFB Académie is a free, nationally acclaimed integrated arts and academic program for third through eighth-grade boys and girls who demonstrate the potential to excel in dance.

No prior dance training or academic achievement level is required for students seeking admittance to the third grade. Auditions are open to all children in the community, and selection is made solely on the child's ballet potential.

Perspective students will audition in 20-minute intervals at the NFB studios in downtown Fort Walton Beach. Dancers will be taken in by groups of 10 for auditions and will be spaced accordingly upon entering the studio and for the duration of the appointment. Students will begin the process by checking in outside of the main doors where they must wait until they are called. Parents must remain outside, as the NFB lobby will be closed.

Dancers will be required to sanitize their hands and have their temperature taken upon entering the building, and staff will wear masks and gloves. After each group finishes, dancers will be escorted back outside to their parents. If the dancer or anyone in the same household is experiencing any COVID-19 related-symptoms, alternate options will be made available.

2020 Summer Workshops

LEVEL 1:

Dancers Entering 3rd & 4th Grades

One-week virtual program includes Ballet & Choreography daily.

June 8-12, 2020 // July 6-10, 2020

10 a.m. to noon

LEVEL 2:

Dancers Entering 5th & 6th Grade

Two-week virtual program includes four classes a day with a break for lunch.

June 1-12, 2020 // July 6-17, 2020

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LEVEL 3:

Dancers Entering 7th Grade & Up

Four-week virtual program includes four classes a day with a break for lunch.

June 1-26, 2020

10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

To learn more and register, visit https://nfballet.org/classes/summerworkshop/.