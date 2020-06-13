The E.O Wilson Biophilia Center is hosting a summer photo contest. Getting back to nature has been a large part of the 2020 theme at the center. June's photo contest also has a "Nature" theme.

It doesn't matter what type of camera you have or where you travel in nature, the Biophilia Center wants you to share your "Nature" photos for a chance to win some prizes.

The center team will choose one winner and one runner up. The winner will receive a Biophilia T-shirt and Tortoise Level membership, which includes a Biophilia decal, 15% discount on gift shop merchandise, quarterly member newsletter, access to member only events, and free admission on public days listed on website.

The runner up will receive a Biophilia Center gift bag full of goodies from the gift shop.

Deadline for submissions is June 30. Photos should be submitted to information@eowilsoncenter.org with June Photo Contest in subject line.