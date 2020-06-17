What’s available at the farmers market this week:

• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greens, assorted

• Honey

• Pork

• Potatoes, red and white

• Sweet potatoes

• Baked goods, canned goods, muscadine juice, fresh ground cornmeal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, hot sauces, spices, lip balms, cowboy candy, goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

• Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

• Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.