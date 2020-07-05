Area students honored at Troy
Several Northeast Alabama students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year at Troy University.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.
ALBERTVILLE: Megan James
ATTALLA: Daniel Hilton
BOAZ: Megan Wardrup
GADSDEN: Myranda Luallen, Edgar Santos
GUNTERSVILLE: Magdalene Skaziak
HOKES BLUFF: Justin Barkley, Phillip Dowdy
IDER: Jacey Norman
RAINBOW CITY: Caeden Godfrey
SAND ROCK: Mary Frances Brown
Jones, Ryan join Phi Kappa Phi
Taylor Jones of Boaz and Jeffrey Ryan of Ohatchee recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jones was initiated at Jacksonville State University.
Jones is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.