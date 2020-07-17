ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may be so anxious to be part of a team or a couple that you ignore yellow or red flags. Wait until the dust settles to be sure that a new attraction is the real thing. One of your goals may be unrealistic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Cultivate patience and resilience. It is possible that you have a temporary blind spot that prevents you from seeing someone’s hidden agenda. Use good judgment and tact to extricate yourself if necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Moving little things around your home or office can be refreshing or merely a waste of time. A sudden insight could illuminate a solution to a problem. You may be tempted to change your mind about a purchase.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Communications with family members and local businesspeople could be accentuated. You may learn something you did not know that alters your viewpoint. Strive to adapt to emerging situations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It can be lonely at the top. It may seem as if like you work ridiculously hard just to maintain your position while others seem to do it effortlessly. Don’t buy into a martyr complex; major accomplishments require major effort. Accept a timely and welcome invitation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The less said, the better. It’s tempting to say just what you think, but some people may misunderstand. Enjoy working side by side with others but make conscious effort to avoid voicing any thoughtless words.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you don’t feel up to the challenge, it’s a sign you need to up your self-care game. Recharge your batteries before tackling an obligation or duty and you’ll be able to handle it with your usual aplomb.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Family members can keep you alert and active whether you are keeping fit, enjoying a hobby or just taking care of business. You may aspire to greater financial security, so gather ideas about how to accomplish this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Partners, loved ones and friends may have plenty of plans for the upcoming weekend. Naturally, it will be appreciated if you show up, help out and participate, even if it’s just an online event.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Challenges from the past may reassert themselves and put a limit on your enjoyment of the upcoming weekend. You could have a standing obligation, chores to complete or paperwork to finish at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid tasks that are way outside your wheelhouse, or you may bite off considerably more than you can chew. A friend or partner may try to distract you from a fixation with impractical or risky things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Gravitate toward people who share your principles and ideals. Your networking skills can be used to win friends and supporters who will defend your interests and stick by you through thick and thin.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Enjoy casual friendships and some enhanced popularity as the next two to three weeks pass by. You may become more serious-minded as August arrives, and you may need to focus on a more disciplined lifestyle during the upcoming four months to get ahead. You should be wise enough to understand that you cannot make the grade without paying your dues, so work hard and realize that your performance is being held to high standards. The end of August and first half of September is a crucial time when you should avoid signing contracts, beginning new jobs, or taking risks. In October you should be especially cautious and avoid putting anything new into motion. By December things will be less stressful and you can relax your vigilance somewhat.