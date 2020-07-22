The Paxton Dixie Angels have played hard all season and are now headed to Oxford, Ala., for the Dixie Youth Softball World Series July 31 - Aug. 5 . This young group of girls needs donations to make it to the World Series and represent our great community in Florida.

The Paxton 10U All-Stars recently won the state tournament, which qualified them for the World Series in Oxford at the end of the month.

The costs for the team will be around $8,000 to attend the six day tournament. It's an exciting, but also somewhat unexpected achievement. AJ's is hoping to help the girls raise money to help players offset the hefty price tag. This Sunday, AJ's in Grayton Beach will be donating a portion of days sales to the Paxton Dixie Angels, so come by for lunch, dinner, or just stop in for drinks, and help these girls reach their goal.

The Paxton Dixie Angels will be at AJ's from 1-5 p.m. so stop by and meet the team and coaches, drop off a donation, hand it to them personally, and wish them good luck, as the girls set out to represent our local community. The girls still have a long way to go, no donation is too small. The youth softball team in Paxton has less than a week to raise enough money to compete at the highest level.