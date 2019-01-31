Upcoming facelifts are in the works for neighborhood beach accesses in South Walton.

According to the county's website, 10 accesses are being updated during a process the Walton County Tourist Development Council expects to take three months.

Seven accesses — Holly Street, Azalea/Camelia Street, Gardenia Street, Pelayo Avenue, Gulf Lake Estates, Sea Breeze and Seacrest Drive — are scheduled for new decking, railings and bike racks, according to the website.

Other locations scheduled for maintenance work include the Ramsgate access, Sugar Dunes access and Wall Street access, which are set to be leveled and rebuilt.

"It's important to South Walton's brand that we remain a high-end destination," said David Demarest, direction of communications for the Walton County Tourist Development Council. "Through projects like this we can ensure our facilities meet that brand standard, and visitors and locals have a great experience no matter what time of the year they visit our beaches."

He added that over the next few months, the beach accesses will be closed in groups of no more than six.

According to Demarest, construction began on Jan. 28. He said the TDC will split up renovations so one area isn't ostracized.

"We're being careful to spread these projects out geographically so that visitors and locals are impacted as lightly as possible while we make these off-season improvements," he said, and added other local neighborhood beach accesses will be tended to in years to come.

Currently, accesses at Azalea/Camelia Street, Holly Street, Gardenia Street, Seacrest Drive, Gulf Lakes Estate and Sea Breeze are closed, he said.

"All of the TDC's activities are paid for by a bed tax paid only by short term visitors," Demarest said, and added construction costs were expected to be a little more than $1 million for the entire project. "Locals can feel good that all these projects are actually paid for by tourism, these beach accesses included."