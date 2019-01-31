What started with frustrated parents on the campaign trail has ended with Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing Thursday that he’s issuing an executive order to eliminate Common Core from Florida Schools.

“When you complained about Common Core, I heard you. I told you I would do something about (it), and today, we're acting to bring those promises into reality," the governor said.

The announcement prompted applause by some at the press conference at Ida S. Baker High School in Cape Coral.

The executive order will require the Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran to create a roadmap for authentic, Florida-based standards, and a plan for the state to increase the quality of instruction, DeSantis said.

"Let's get this right," said Gov. DeSantis. "We want high quality, we want to demand excellence."

The Governor said there needs to be another way to measure success — not just a test. And he stressed the importance of civics to the new standards, saying it’s important to know “what it means to be an American” and to be “passionate about being citizens.”

Common Core is a set of standards in reading, writing and math adopted by 44 states and Washington, D.C. Florida began implementing them in 2010, then made revisions in 2014, renaming them Florida Standard and coupling them with a new series of standardized tests. Both Common Core and Florida Standards outline what a student should know at the end of each grade level.

Gov. DeSantis said he will work with teachers and parents on the development of new measures of success.