A local brand is helping save the environment one article of clothing at a time.

If you've been to South Walton, odds are you've seen 30A Company's sticker floating around. However, the brand has bigger plans than just giving locals a sticker to sport and tourists a souvenir.

In 2016, the 30A Company began making clothing and other items with recycled plastic bottles. In that time, nearly 3 million plastic bottles that would have wound up at a landfill have been recycled.

Now, more than 20 items made with recycled plastics are offered, including tank-tops, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

"People, when they hear 'made out of plastic,' they think that it's going to be rough, or it's not going to breathe," said Joann Ribaudo, co-owner and COO of the 30A Company. "We worked really hard to get the right blend of cotton and the recycled plastic to make it soft and also breathable."

Prices range from a little more than $16 to nearly $60 and items are made of a 50/50 blend of cotton and plastic. Up to eight bottles are used for each T-shirt and up to 16 bottles for sweatshirts.

Last year, they shipped out 69,000 orders nationwide.

Ribaudo, who enjoys fly fishing, said she got the idea for their stylish alternative while fishing in Seychelles. There, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, she said she was shocked at the amount of trash drifting with the current and cluttering the reefs.

"No matter where I went to fish, could be Brazil, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, every place I went in the ocean there was plastic," she said.

After several years of developing yarns and fabrics made from recycled plastics, Ribaudo said they've created something that's not "just another T-shirt."

The eco-friendly shirts are now featured in nearly 300 stores across the country, including a recent partnership with Whole Foods Market in all of its Florida stores as part of their sustainable shirt line.

Along with a recycled selection, she said 30A Company also uses only water-based inks and ships orders in 100 percent recycled mailers.

"We really do try to practice what we preach," she said.

In the months to come, the beachy brand has plans to introduce a sunscreen free of chemicals that can harm aquatic life and a new IPA beer.

"(People) think that we're just this local, geographic based company, and we really aren't," Ribaudo said. "We're a lifestyle brand. Our specialty is sustainability and the beach."

For more information on the brand and to purchase some recycled product, visit www.30agear.com.