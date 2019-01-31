Furniture South recently named Tammy Mathews its Designer of the Year for 2018.

“Tammy has been on our design team for five years and is a high producer who makes her customers feel special," said Julie Kovach, partner and manager of design for Furniture South. "She works hard and will do whatever it takes to complete a job under budget and on time."

Mathews graduated with a bachelor of science degree in interior design, minoring in business, from the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama. After working for 20 years as a designer in Birmingham, Alabama, she and her family moved to the 30A area in 2012.

“I found myself loving the clientele and the feel of beach life," Mathews said. "My clients are locals, investors, travelers, yet all have a unified love for what our area provides. My No. 1 goal is connecting with my clients, and I don’t take it lightly that they trust me with their home.

“Joining the Furniture South team five years ago was one of my favorite ventures, and this award is an honor. However, you're only as good as the team you work with, and I am grateful for my entire Furniture South family for helping me to attain a high level of customer satisfaction,” she added.

Frank Kovach, managing partner, said, “Tammy deserves this award because she is a high achiever and has a desire to make her customers exceedingly happy.”