Grand Boulevard recently opened the first Hyatt Hotel between Pensacola and Jacksonville.

The five story, 84-room hotel — which hosts live music every week from Thursday to Saturday — opened in December.

Amenities include 24/7 food service and gym, 1,600 square feet of meeting space, a coffee and cocktail bar, fire pit and a heated pool.

"(The ribbon cutting) was really well received by people in the community," said Melissa Oropesa, marketing director for the new hotel. "A lot of people were really excited about bringing a Hyatt product to the community. I think Hyatt actually was the only big-brand hotel that wasn't represented in South Walton or Destin."

She said Grand Boulevard already had two Marriott hotels and their addition would continue ushering the complex toward its goal of becoming a lifestyle town center.

"South Walton is an amazing beach community," she said. "There's a lot of vibrant arts and culture items here, a lot of amazing festivals, so having festivals here at Grand Boulevard, it just kind of justifies (the need to have rooms) here too."

The pet-friendly venue, a feature General Manager Megan Suggs said was a staple of the brand, also doubles as an art gallery. Local works are displayed across the common area and in every room.

"There's a story behind everything in the lobby and in the rooms," Suggs said. "We're definitely excited to be an art gallery as well as a hotel."

She added the pool is set to 84 degrees and prices range by season. Suggs said the best way to get information on availability and costs is to call their front desk, 850-650-7611.

Looking ahead, Oropesa said they plan to expand their relationship with the Cultural Arts Alliance. Future fundraisers are also in the works to help restore art programs at Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka high schools after being damaged by Hurricane Michael.

"We understand that everything that happened in October was really devastating for them, and we feel really strongly about it," she said. "Art is a good way for the kids there to start to unpack everything that they experienced and express some of that."