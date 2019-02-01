SANTA ROSA BEACH — One person was found inside a home when firefighters responded to a structure fire on Country Club Drive Friday morning.

Firefighters with the South Walton Fire District arrived to heavy smoke conditions, according to the fire district's Facebook page.

They were able to confine and extinguish the fire. The occupant has been confirmed safe, the fire district said.

"The fire appears to be electrical in nature and the residential AC/Heating unit could not be ruled out as the source," according to the Facebook post.

The structure sustained moderate to heavy smoke damage and minor fire damages. No injuries were reported and the property was turned back over to the owner.