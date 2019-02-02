Immanuel Anglican Church will host a free weekly course from Feb. 11 to April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Local Market, 950 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, for all who want to explore the big questions of life. Free dinner and good, open conversation is included. The Alpha Course is well-received internationally.

What is The Alpha Course?

The Alpha Course is a safe place to explore the big questions of life and ask honest and real questions about God and the Christian faith in a relaxed, fun and friendly setting. Each evening will begin with a free meal, a short talk, and discussion time in smaller groups. Some topics explored will be: Is there more to life? Who is Jesus? How can I make the most of the rest of my life?

Who is The Alpha Course for?

Everyone is welcome to attend. People attend from many different viewpoints, backgrounds, and religions. Some come to investigate whether God exists or have questions about life, meaning and hope. Still others may have attended church all their life, but feel they never really understood the basics of the Christian faith. No question is off limits and you are free to share as much or as little as you like.

If you are interested in attending, contact Ethan Harrison at ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com. Funds for childcare are available upon request.