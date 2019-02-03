PANAMA CITY BEACH — A teen who told authorities "God told" him to stab his dog, cut its throat and set its body on fire is in jail and set for a bond hearing Friday on a felony charge of animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Matthew Wilkes, 18, from Sarasota County, and said the burned body of Wilkes' German shepherd was found in an empty lot across from 5550 N. Lagoon Drive.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson and a news release said that just after midnight Thursday someone called 911 to report a fire in an empty lot on North Lagoon Drive. The Bay County Fire Department put the fire out and was working on "hot spots" when a fireman came across the burned body of a dog, the release said. Sheriff's deputies were then called.

Deputies could see the dog's neck appeared to be cut and an investigator was called out along with Animal Control. The press release said an identification chip in the dog led them to Wilkes.

"Wilkes was questioned and told investigators the dog was his three-year-old German Shepherd named Sampson, and that he killed him because 'God told him to,' " the news release stated.

Wilkes had hidden the knife he used but took investigators to it after admitting what he done, the release said.