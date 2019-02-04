MIRAMAR BEACH — If only figuratively, local Cox Communications customers angrily threw penalty flags against the company Sunday as their cable TV signals went dark in the hours before the Super Bowl — and in some cases, stayed that way for most of the game.

"I couldn't get anything," said Quintin Coppi, who was visiting from Omaha, Nebraska, and staying at his son's home in Regatta Bay.

A Massachusetts native, Coppi was awaiting the chance to cheer on the New England Patriots when he switched on the TV about 3 p.m., more than two hours before kickoff. Thinking it might be a problem with the TV or the home's cable box, Coppi called his son, who was away from home Sunday. After talking him through rebooting the cable box to no avail, Coppi said, his son discovered Cox Communications was reporting an outage in and around Miramar Beach.

Cam Johnson, manager of public affairs for Cox's Southeast Region, said the cable TV outage was the result of a large truck hitting and damaging an overhead Cox Communications line near the Miramar Beach Post Office at around noon Sunday. The post office is located on Miramar Beach Drive between U.S. Highway 98 and the beach-side Scenic Highway 98, a short distance west of the Sandestin resort.

The outage was isolated to the Miramar Beach area, Johnson said, but he would not say how many cable TV customer accounts were affected.

"We don't release that information," Johnson said in a text message.

According to Johnson, service "began to come back online around 6 p.m., with all customer services restored by 8:30 p.m."

As a result, Cox customers in the affected area missed anywhere between 30 minutes and three hours of the roughly four-hour contest.

Coppi was able to find a bar — he couldn't remember which one — with the game on, and after having his fill of the Los Angeles Rams-heavy crowd, returned home to catch the last few minutes of the game via the by-then-restored cable service. Happily for Coppi, the Patriots won the game, notching a 13-3 win over the Rams.

Initially, Cox customer service personnel told callers that repairs would be made before 4 p.m., which fueled some of the anger evident on the company's Facebook page as the outage continued toward the 5:30 p.m. Super Bowl kickoff, and then beyond.

"So 3:50 has come and gone and still nothing working in Destin!," wrote one customer. "On Super Bowl Sunday nonetheless, way to go."

"We have called every bar in Destin ... and all of them have Cox and isn’t working," read another of the angry posts on Cox's Facebook page. "Looks like we'll have to go somewhere with (satellite TV) to watch the game." One of those places was Miller's Ale House near Destin Commons, which saw a flood of customers as the Cox cable outage continued past the Super Bowl kickoff.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Johnson said Monday on behalf of Cox Communications, "and hope customers were still able to enjoy the big game."