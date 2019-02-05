The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, BGCEC, will come together with the community for its Annual Dinner to celebrate a successful 2018 and look forward to a bright 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Henderson Beach Resort & Spa.

Complete with a sit-down dinner and awards program, the evening recognizes key volunteers, community leaders, donors, staff and club members who were and are crucial pieces to the success of the clubs in the local area.

“The Annual Dinner allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast a chance to thank all those who make our impact in the community possible,” said Shervin Rassa, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs on the Emerald Coast. “Without having these key individuals involved in our mission, our clubs would not be what they are.”

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $50 and include dinner and a cocktail. All ticket sales and sponsorships of the Annual Dinner benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

The BGCEC works to promote and enhance the development of local boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence through its programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship.

“The excitement and support generated at this event will help us continue to work within the community,” Rassa said. “Because of events like this, we’re able to build great futures through a variety of programs for the children who come to the clubs.”

As details come together for this event, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast still searches for sponsorships for this event. To learn about the opportunities for your business to get involved, please contact info@thehivecreativeconsulting.com.

To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, visit www.emeraldcoastbgc.org.