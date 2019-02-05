DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Overstaying a motel check-out time led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Dwayne Nolan of DeFuniak Springs on Sunday. The motel manager reported to DeFuniak Springs Police Officers that noises could be heard inside the room, but the occupant refused to come to the door.

Once entry was made into the room, Nolan was found making gurgling sounds, but was unresponsive. Walton Fire Rescue was contacted and responded to evaluate Nolan.

A baggy was discovered near Nolan that contained a white powdery substance. Field testing and an admission by Nolan confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine. Once cleared by emergency medical personnel, Nolan was arrested.

While being transported to the county jail, marijuana was also discovered to be hidden in a soap container. Nolan was booked into the Walton County Jail on drug charges.

“This is an example of just how bad methamphetamine is. Thankfully the suspect was found and given medical treatment before a tragedy occurred,” Chief Mark Weeks said in a press release. As of this release, Nolan was being held on a $5,000 bond.